Three wins in three sends Derry into 2nd spot

Derry City have beaten Drogheda United 3-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

First half goals from Sam Todd and Liam Boyce along with a 95th minute effort from Danny Mullen gave the Candy Stripes the win that takes them up to 2nd in the league table.

It’s now three wins in the last three for Derry after wins against Shels and St. Pat’s last weekend.

In other games, leaders Shamrock Rovers moved eleven points clear as they edged a 1-0 home win over Waterford, Bohs drew 1-1 with Sligo, Cork and St. Patrick’s Athletic finished scoreless and Galway drew 1-1 with Shelbourne.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from the Brandywell…