Derry City followed on from last weekend’s two away wins against Shelbourne and St. Patrick’s Athletic with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Drogheda United this evening.

Goals from Sam Todd, Liam Boyce and Danny Mullen gave the Candy Stripes their third win in a row.

After the game, boss Tiernan Lynch told the assembled media consistency is key…

Ramelton native Ronan Boyce gave his thoughts to Martin Holmes at full time…