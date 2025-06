A County Tyrone man’s been sentenced to at least 24 years behind bars – for the murder of a man whose dismembered remains were recovered from Cappagh Reservoir.

Damien Heagney was last seen alive in December 2021; his remains were found 8 months later.

41 year old Stephen McCourt, from Riverview in Augher, was found guilty of murder back in April.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson’s been speaking outside Belfast Crown Court………………