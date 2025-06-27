Ward disputes claim that Programme for Government commits to a surgical hub in Sligo

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward has disputed Minister Harkin’s claim that Programme for Government commits to a surgical hub in Sligo, saying when he raised the issue with Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill in the Dail this week, she clearly stated no final decision had been made.

The Donegal Deputy disagreed with Minister Harkin’s view that the programme for government committed to a surgical hub in Sligo, saying the document clearly states the government will “explore the provision of an additional surgical hub for the North-West”, with no mention of a location.

Statement in full –

During Parliamentary Questions with the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, on Thursday, Deputy Ward asked the Minister to give her reassurances to the public that the decision of where to locate the surgical hub would be ‘data driven and free from influence.’

In response, Minister Carroll Mac Neill said: ‘I can assure the people of Donegal I will do precisely that and that I’m very committed to that region, and that is why I went there a number of weeks into being Minister for Health, to understand for myself. I cannot look at it on a map, I cannot look at drawings, I have to be there to understand the dynamics and to listen to people, which is precisely why I went, and precisely why I tried to engage in this way. No decision has been made.’

The 100% Redress Party TD said today: ‘Remarks like those made by Minister Harkin risk undermining public trust in the process and the suggestion that political deals are being allowed to influence healthcare decisions is very concerning. The public rightly expects the Minister for Health to stand firm – to ensure that her department is not undermined by political manoeuvring. Minister Carroll MacNeill has assured me that this decision will be based on principle, not pressure, is Minister Harkin disputing this?’

Deputy Ward continued: “As public representatives, we have a responsibility to ensure that major healthcare decisions are made transparently, fairly, and in the best interests of the communities we serve. That is why I have been actively working, over many months, with surgical consultants and clinical leaders in Letterkenny to build the strongest possible case for the surgical hub to be located where it can deliver the greatest impact.’

He said: ‘The message from those delivering care on the ground is clear: Letterkenny is a compelling and logical choice, based on population need, existing service demand, and geographic access. The people of Donegal deserve transparency, accountability, and a healthcare system that serves them – not backroom arrangements or misleading claims that serve politics.”