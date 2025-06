This week on the DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Monaghan legend Conor mc Manus and all Ireland winner Martin McElhinney join me to discuss Donegal’s epic Quarter final win on Saturday.

Also on the show Irish times top Gaa correspondent Colm Keys reflects on all the weekends action.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: