Councillors clash over involvement of private companies in social home construction

There were clashes at a special housing meeting at County House in Lifford this week between the Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District and a West Donegal independent councillor.

The meeting was told there are 511 houses being progressed in Donegal at present, a mixture of turnkey and in-house provision.

However, Cllr Michael Naughton questioned if they will all be delivered, expressing concern that after a presentation was made to a previous meeting by the Construction Industry Federation, the points they made were not being taken onboard and reflected in the officials’ presentations..……….

 

That prompted Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig to hit out, claiming that Cllr Naughton’s party, Fianna Fail has implemented the policy that created the crisis, and basing the solution on the input of profit seeking businesses is not the solution…………………..

