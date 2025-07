There were 80,031 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland between the start of the conflict there in 2022, and the third of last month, according to CSO figures published today.

Of those, 8,604 arrived in Donegal, with the highest number, 2,022 arriving in the Donegal Local Electoral Area.

1,703 arrived in Letterkenny, 1,575 in Glenties, 1,076 in North Inishowen, 808 in Milford, 798 in Lifford Stranorlar and 622 in South Inishowen.