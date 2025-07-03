A young girl has died following Inishowen RTC

A young girl has died following a road traffic collision in Inishowen on Wednesday evening.

A female driver (age unknown) of the car, a male front seat passenger (age unknown) and a female child who was a rear passenger were all removed from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry where they all remain in a serious condition

Shortly before 6.30pm this evening, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions in place. The road will remain closed overnight.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday 2nd July, 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.