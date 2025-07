A Donegal Senator says the fishing industry has had enough promises, strategies, and reports, and what’s needed now is action.

Senator Manus Boyle was speaking during a discussion on the floor of the Seanad about the state of the sea fisheries sector.

He said quota reductions and limitations are squeezing people out of the industry, and the loss of fishing grounds such as Rockall is also having a detrimental impact, especially in Killybegs………

You can hear Senator Boyle’s full contribution here –