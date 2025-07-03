Call for review of NTPF arrangements as 33 private clinics take place at LUH so far this year

It’s emerged that four medical consultants are operating weekly private clinics on the grounds of Letterkenny University Hospital.

In all, 33 private clinics have been held so far this year.

The figures came to light in response to a Parliamentary Question asked by Aontu leader Deputy Peadar Tóibín.

Donegal representative Mary T Sweeney says in light of recent NTPF figures showing how many Donegal patients were sent for private treatment to clear waiting lists, a review is needed.

Yesterday, at the Oireachtas Health Committee, HSE Chief Executive admitted that the level of private work has grown nationally, and HSE management weren’t on top of the situation…….