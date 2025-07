The Finance Minister says the Government can no longer guarantee a VAT reduction for hospitality businesses in next year’s budget.

The rate increased to 13.5 per cent almost two years ago, following a temporary reduction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A return to the 9 per cent rate from next year was promised in the new Programme for Government.

However, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the coalition has been navigating economic uncertainty since then: