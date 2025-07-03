Finn Harps sign Letterkenny native Oran Brogan

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Oran Brogan subject to international clearance.

The Letterkenny man, who last played with Loughgall FC in the NIFL Premiership, arrives at Finn Park until the end of the 2027 season.

Brogan has also spent time with Dergview FC and Institute FC.

The 22 year-old, who can play in defence and midfield, becomes Kevin McHugh’s first signing since the transfer window opened earlier this week.

McHugh told club media: “I’m delighted to get Oran on board. Oran was actually with our academy years ago and went on a different path to develop his game in the Irish league. He made a big impact at Loughgall recently and ticks a lot of boxes as a midfielder.

Like all new signings, we need to get them up to speed over the coming weeks. Being from Donegal, he knows how big the club is, and is itching to get going and make his debut.”

Harps fans can see their new signing in action at Finn Park this Friday as McHugh’s men take on Longford Town.