Former Letterkenny RFC player Anthony Black set to bring Calgary Irish Rugby Club to the North-West

Letterkenny native Anthony Black is a former player with Letterkenny Rugby Club.

Nowadays, he lives in Calgary in western Canada where he is heavily involved in coaching with his local rugby club.

In August, Calgary Irish Rugby Club’s under-18 girls team will be coming to the north-west and will be based in Donegal for a three match tour that will see games against Enniskillen, Ophir just outside Belfast, and then finally at Dave Gallaher Park in Letterkenny.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore spoke to Black about the club in Calgary, and the forthcoming tour…