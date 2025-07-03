Gallagher released back into police custody for further questioning

A priest currently in custody on a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court where he was released into police custody for further questioning.

58 year old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal, is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2nd and April 17th this year.

At today’s sitting, Gallagher appeared and a PSNI Inspector told the court police wanted to take him back into police custody to question him in regards to seven possible new offences.

There was no objection ftom Gallagher’s defence team to the application and District Judge Conor Heaney released Gallagher into police custody for a period of three days.