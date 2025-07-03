Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gallagher released back into police custody for further questioning

A priest currently in custody on a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court where he was released into police custody for further questioning.

58 year old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal, is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2nd and April 17th this year.

At today’s sitting, Gallagher appeared and a PSNI Inspector told the court police wanted to take him back into police custody to question him in regards to seven possible new offences.

There was no objection ftom Gallagher’s defence team to the application and District Judge Conor Heaney released Gallagher into police custody for a period of three days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News

Overnight works to address fault at Illies Water Treatment Plant

3 July 2025
oncology
News, Audio, Top Stories

Improvements to cancer services at LUH expected within five years

3 July 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Gallagher released back into police custody for further questioning

3 July 2025
ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward outlines his own experiences working in nursing homes during Dail debate

3 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News

Overnight works to address fault at Illies Water Treatment Plant

3 July 2025
oncology
News, Audio, Top Stories

Improvements to cancer services at LUH expected within five years

3 July 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Gallagher released back into police custody for further questioning

3 July 2025
ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward outlines his own experiences working in nursing homes during Dail debate

3 July 2025
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Two men charged following discovery of cannabis cultivation operation in Strabane

3 July 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

A young girl has died following Inishowen RTC

3 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube