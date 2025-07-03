Gavin Carlin bringing “Good Lad Soccer” to Foyle Cup

Killygordon man Gavin Carlin runs a soccer academy in Florida called “Good Lad Soccer” and he’ll be bringing over two teams in a party of 144 to the Foyle Cup in Derry which gets underway later this month.

The talented goalkeeper was capped at under-17 level for the Republic of Ireland, but injuries effectively ended his hopes of establishing himself as a professional player cross-channel.

He then moved to the United States where he got a scholarship at Jacksonville University.

In Florida, he set up the “Good Lad Soccer” academy and from small beginnings it has thrived and become a successful business.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore caught up with him last night and spoke to him in Florida to find out more.

Chris began by asking him to cast his mind back to when he put pen to paper to join West Brom…