Improvements to cancer services at LUH expected within five years

The Head of cancer services in the west sand north west says he believes there will be significant investment in cancer services at Letterkenny University Hospital within the next five years.

Profess Michael Kerin was speaking after the HSE West and North West Cancer Network, in partnership with the University of Galway achieving formal accreditation from OECI, the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes.

It’s the first multiple hospital network to achieve the accreditation in Ireland and only the second across Europe.

Prof Michael Kerin says they have a vision for cancer care in the region, and the OECI accreditation process will be crucial in realising it……………..

You can hear the full conversation with Professor Kerins here –

Pic – From left: Simon Oberst, OECI Accreditation & Designation, Quality Director, Denmark; Prof Sean Hynes, Consultant Histopathologist, Division of Anatomic Pathology University Hospital Galway; Siobhan Kelly, Assistant Director of Nursing Cancer, Ambulatory & Emergency Care, Letterkenny University Hospital; Sean Murphy, Hospital Manager, Letterkenny University Hospital; Geraldine Cooley, General Manager, Cancer Managed Clinical and Academic Network, HSE West and North West; Dr Andrew Hodgson, Consultant Haematologist Sligo University Hospital, Associate Director, Cancer Managed Clinical and Academic Network, HSE West and North West; Helen O’Reilly, OECI Coordinator, Cancer, Managed Clinical and Academic Network, HSE West and North West and Dr Jean-Benoît Burrion, Chair of OECI Accreditation and Designation Board, Brussels.

***********************************

HSE release in full –

HSE West and North West Cancer Network receives OECI Cancer Centre Certificate of Accreditation and Designation during conference in Athens

The HSE West and North West Cancer Network, in partnership with the University of Galway, has taken a significant step forward in advancing cancer services across the region by achieving formal accreditation from the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes (OECI).

Spanning a wide geographic area that includes counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Galway, and Roscommon, the cancer programme provides a comprehensive range of services to a population of 830,000 people. In alignment with the national hub-and-spoke model of care, complex cancer treatments are delivered at University Hospital Galway, while an extensive cancer care programme is provided closer to home at Letterkenny University Hospital, Sligo University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, and Portiuncula University Hospital.

The clinical academic partnership between HSE West and North West and the University of Galway is aligned with the strategic priorities of the National Cancer Strategy (2017 – 2026).

In a first of its kind in Ireland, the cancer network has been awarded OECI Cancer Centre status across multiple hospital sites in the region.

The OECI is a leading European organisation dedicated to ensuring equal access to high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer care. It promotes the integration of research and innovation into clinical care pathways and ensures that patients remain at the centre of their care. The OECI Accreditation and Designation Programme is the only cancer accreditation programme that evaluates cancer services across clinical care, research, and education through a seamless process. The process of accreditation involves a rigorous self- assessment followed by an onsite peer review audit.

Last summer, the European peer review team visited several hospitals across the HSE West and North West to assess the cancer programme against 345 OECI standards. Following this comprehensive evaluation, the programme was awarded OECI Cancer Centre status.

This prestigious accreditation confirms that the cancer network meets the highest international standards in cancer care and research, placing it among just 20 designated OECI Cancer Centres across Europe. Achieving this recognition involves a rigorous, multi-year review and quality improvement process aimed at enhancing cancer services for patients throughout the region.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West said: “Our cancer programme was assessed and examined against highly rigorous European standards and achieving this certification is as a result of the ongoing work of our cancer care teams across the region. It also highlights the quality of research being carried out throughout the network and in collaboration with our University partners.

“As a region, we will continue to focus on improving cancer outcomes and delivering better care to our population,” he added.

Prof Michael Kerin, Clinical Director of HSE West and North West Managed Clinical and Academic Network (MCAN) said: “Engaging in the OECI process has helped to strengthen our clinical networks, improve our processes and expand our research potential; all of these outcomes positively benefit our patients. We have a vision for cancer care in the region which is built upon the highest international quality standards in treatment, research and education. The OECI accreditation process is enabling us to deliver patient centred cancer care at the highest standards internationally.”