Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 3rd

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 3rd:

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Second person dies following fatal Carrowmore collision

3 July 2025
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 3rd

3 July 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Emergency services respond to fatal workplace incident in Omagh

3 July 2025
hospitality sector
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finance Minister says no guarantees for a VAT reduction for hospitality sector in next year’s Budget

3 July 2025
