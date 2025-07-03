Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Major cannabis seizure in Strabane

Police say have dismantled what is believed to be one of the biggest suspected cannabis operations in the North West in recent years.

As part of a planned search operation in the Strabane area yesterday, suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1.4 million have been seized, with searches still ongoing.

Paraphernalia connected to drugs cultivation and supply has also been seized.

The operation was led by detectives from Organised Crime Branch who are investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.

District colleagues from Derry City and Strabane, alongside Tactical Support Group officers, Police dog handlers and Police Dogs were involved.

Two arrests have been made – both remain in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Pyper from Organised Crime Branch said: “We have dismantled a large, sophisticated suspected cannabis operation with row after row of suspected cannabis plants that filled two floors of the building.

“Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

