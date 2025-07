Uisce Eireann says it is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in parts of Inishowen following a mechanical issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant.

Customers in Cabry, Quigleys Point, Eskaheen, Redcastle and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or outages today as a result.

Expert water service crews worked through the night to restore normal operation of the water treatment plant at Illies.