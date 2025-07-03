Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police in Derry growing concerned for man missing from Desertmartin

Police in Derry are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from Desertmartin.

55-year-old Alan Cousley was last seen in the  Main Street area of the town shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

His friends and family have not heard from him since then, and they, along with police, are concerned for his wellbeing.

Alan is described as around 6’ tall and of stocky build with grey hair, which is slightly receding.

Anyone who has seen Alan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101.

Obit Template - 2025-07-03T132524.400
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry growing concerned for man missing from Desertmartin

3 July 2025
ukraine ireland flags
News

8,604 people from Ukraine have arrived in Donegal since 2022

3 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Overnight works to address fault at Illies Water Treatment Plant

3 July 2025
Advertisement

