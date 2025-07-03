Police in Derry growing concerned for man missing from Desertmartin

Police in Derry are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from Desertmartin.

55-year-old Alan Cousley was last seen in the Main Street area of the town shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

His friends and family have not heard from him since then, and they, along with police, are concerned for his wellbeing.

Alan is described as around 6’ tall and of stocky build with grey hair, which is slightly receding.

Anyone who has seen Alan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101.