Second person dies following fatal Carrowmore collision

A second person has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Carndonagh.

The collision, involving a car and a van, occurred at Carrowmore, Glentogher yesterday evening.

A female passenger of the car, aged six years old, was fatally injured.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20s, who was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, has since passed away.

A female child, who was a rear passenger, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Royal Victoria Hospital.

A male front seat passenger (30s) is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.