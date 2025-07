Police have charged two men in connection with drugs-related offences following a planned search operation in the Strabane area on Wednesday, 2nd July.

The men, aged 28 and a 24, have been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both men are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court this morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.