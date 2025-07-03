Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ward outlines his own experiences working in nursing homes during Dail debate

The Dail has been told every element of the operation of nursing homes is profit driven, and in many ways, HIQA is ineffective because it cannot ensure best practice is being followed in every area of a facility.

Speaking on a Labour Party motion on the future nursing homer provision, Deputy Charles Ward outlined his experience as a healthcare worker in a dementia unit.

He said every aspect of a nursing home is profit driven, from the food people are fed to the deodorant and soap that they use.

Deputy Ward said HIQA inspections do not include many areas where residents are frequently cared for………….

You can  hear Deputy Ward’s full contribution here –

