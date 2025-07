Derry City are on the hunt for four wins on the bounce as they welcome Waterford to the Ryan McBride Brandywell in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tomorrow evening.

Wins over Shelbourne, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United have propelled Tiernan Lynch’s side up to second in the table after an inconsistent first-half of the season.

Derry boss Lynch says his players are going into the Waterford game “full of confidence”…