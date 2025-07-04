Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Boyce nets hat-trick as Derry put seven past Waterford

Derry City have hammered Waterford 7-2 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Two goals from Liam Boyce and one each from Sadou Diallo and Mark Connolly had The Candy Stripes 4-0 up and cruising at the break.

Padraig Amond pulled one back for Waterford just after the interval.

In-form Michael Duffy netted the fifth on 52 minutes before Boyce grabbed his hat-trick five minutes later to make it six for Derry.

It was 7-1 on 73 minutes when Gavin White found the net, while another Padraig Amond effort for Waterford made it 7-2.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other games, Drogheda beat Galway 1-0, Shelbourne were 3-1 winners at home to Cork and St. Pat’s drew 0-0 with Bohs.

 

