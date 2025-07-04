Boyce on hat-trick: “We just took our chances better tonight than in other games”

Liam Boyce got three as Derry City put Waterford to the sword in their SSE Airtricity League clash at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tonight.

Boyce netted a first-half brace and struck again before the hour-mark to complete his hat-trick.

The Candy Stripes were comfortable 7-2 winners thanks to other goals from Sadou Diallo, Mark Connolly, Michael Duffy and Gavin Whyte.

The hat-trick hero spoke to Martin Holmes at full time said it was all about being clinical with their chances…

Derry’s assistant boss Alan Mitchell told Martin Holmes it was a joy to watch the team tonight…