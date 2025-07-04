Donegal locations named in Birdwatch Ireland appeal for increased protections

Seabirds such as the European Shag, the Razorbill, and the Herring Gull are at risk unless Government take precautions to protect their habitats on the Irish coast.

That’s according to Birdwatch Ireland, which is appealing for increased protections to 73 areas across the country.

Proposed locations include Lough Swilly off Donegal, Mutton Island off Galway, Loophead in Clare, Dunmore East in Waterford, and Deenish Island off Kerry.

Birdwatch Ireland’s Head of Advocacy Oonagh Duggan says the Government needs to act now: