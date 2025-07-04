Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gallagher facing 7 further charges

A priest currently in custody on a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged with 7 further offences.

58-year-old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park in Lifford County Donegal had been returned to police custody for further questioning yesterday.

At today’s sitting of Derry Magistrate’s Court he appeared to face 7 more charges.

Gallagher was charged with possessing an indecent image of a child on April 17th, as well as a charge of possessing extreme pornographic images on the same date.

He was also charged with making an indecent image of a child and distributing indecent images of a child again on April 17th.

Gallagher was further charged with causing a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

All of these offences were said to have occurred on April 17 this year.

Gallagher appeared in the dock at the court and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

A police officer told the court he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said he had no questions on the connection and there would be no application for bail.

Gallagher was remanded back into custody and the case will next be heard on July 31st.

