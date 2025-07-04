Four local fly-fishers to compete at World Youth Championships

Four young competitors from Donegal, Tyrone and Derry will take part in the 22nd FIPS Mouche World Youth Fly Fishing Championships at Idaho Falls later this month.

Zack Bennett of Lifford, Lewis Harte-Porter from Strabane, Jacob Griffin of Sion Mills and Henry Suiter from Magherafelt will all represent Ireland at the event, which is set in a beautiful region well-known for it’s excellent fly fishing next to Yellowstone National Park in the US.

The Trout Anglers Federation of Ireland have been dedicated to the mentoring and development of youth fly fishers throughout the island of Ireland for many years.

Being part of the Irish Youth Fly Fishing team is not only an honour and a fantastic achievement for these young anglers, but also the experience of a lifetime.

On each of the five days of competition, one angler from each country will compete in each sector.

The scoring system is based on the number of fish caught and all fish are released safely back into the water once measured and recorded by a controller.

Along with the team awards, there are also individual awards to be won so it promises to be a fantastic week for the four local fly fishers involved.

The event will take place from July 12th to 19th and more details can be found at:

https://www.fips-mouche.com/youth/