Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Four local fly-fishers to compete at World Youth Championships

Four young competitors from Donegal, Tyrone and Derry will take part in the 22nd FIPS Mouche World Youth Fly Fishing Championships at Idaho Falls later this month.

Zack Bennett of Lifford, Lewis Harte-Porter from Strabane, Jacob Griffin of Sion Mills and Henry Suiter from Magherafelt will all represent Ireland at the event, which is set in a beautiful region well-known for it’s excellent fly fishing next to Yellowstone National Park in the US.

The Trout Anglers Federation of Ireland have been dedicated to the mentoring and development of youth fly fishers throughout the island of Ireland for many years.

Being part of the Irish Youth Fly Fishing team is not only an honour and a fantastic achievement for these young anglers, but also the experience of a lifetime.

On each of the five days of competition, one angler from each country will compete in each sector.

The scoring system is based on the number of fish caught and all fish are released safely back into the water once measured and recorded by a controller.

Along with the team awards, there are also individual awards to be won so it promises to be a fantastic week for the four local fly fishers involved.

The event will take place from July 12th to 19th and more details can be found at:

https://www.fips-mouche.com/youth/

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ERNACT logo darker
News, Audio

ERNACT confirmed as partner for two newly approved EU-funded projects

4 July 2025
Oplus_16777216
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council hosting civic reception to mark 100 years of Blaney family in Donegal politics

4 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

St Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh pays tribute to “beautiful, vibrant” pupil Ella McLaughlin

4 July 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Gallagher facing 7 further charges

4 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ERNACT logo darker
News, Audio

ERNACT confirmed as partner for two newly approved EU-funded projects

4 July 2025
Oplus_16777216
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council hosting civic reception to mark 100 years of Blaney family in Donegal politics

4 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

St Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh pays tribute to “beautiful, vibrant” pupil Ella McLaughlin

4 July 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Gallagher facing 7 further charges

4 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 July 2025
news img (3)
News, Audio

Donegal locations named in Birdwatch Ireland appeal for increased protections

4 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube