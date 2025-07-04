Harps announce double-signing of Cooney and Zerrouk

Finn Harps have announced the signings of Kieran Cooney and Idir Zerrouk.

St. Kitts and Nevis international Cooney has impressed on trial in recent weeks.

Cooney began his career with RC Warwick before joining the Notts County Academy in 2022.

The full back went on to sign his first professional contract in 2024 and made one appearance for the Magpies.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “We’re delighted to add Kieran to the squad. He has impressed since he’s come in and is a perfect fit for how we want to play. He’s eager to make his mark now in senior football and is excited to get going on the pitch.

We have a lot of quality coming through our own academy but it’s vital for us as a squad to add to that with young, hungry talent. Competition for places keeps raising standards and pushes players to be their best. I’m delighted to welcome Kieran to the club and look forward to working with him.”

Zerrouk also arrives at Finn Park following a successful trial period.

The 24 year-old began his career at college level with Carleton University, where he made history by becoming the youngest player to score a goal at varsity level.

He then moved to Germany spending time with BW Friesdorf, Frechen 20 and most recently Siegburger SV 04.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “We’re pleased to have Idir added to the squad. He impressed myself and my staff on trial and has fit into the group well.

He’s a determined, direct player who is comfortable in a few positions and so gives us a lot of versatility in how we want to play.

As with the other new lads it will take some time to get adjusted to joining a team midseason but I’m sure it won’t be long before he makes an impact on the pitch.”