Limavady man jailed for six years on domestic abuse crimes

45-year-old Stephen McLaughlin from Limavady was sentenced in Derry Crown Court yesterday for domestic abuse crimes.

Mr McLaughlin was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment, for charges including: attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, threat to kill, common assault, and dangerous driving.

In a statement released by police, Detective Constable Smyth said the attack left the victim requiring staples to the right side of her head and left her suffering significant swelling, for which her children were present.

Detective Constable Smyth went on to name McLaughlin as a “very violent man” who threatened the life of the victim.

They commended her bravery in seeing the case through the criminal justice process.

Police are urging those who are being subjected to coercive controlling behaviour or violence to file a report or to call the 24-hour Domestic Violence helpline.