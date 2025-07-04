Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Live Register figure in Donegal falls to 7,638

There were 7.638 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of June, an 11% decrease on the same period last year.

The numbers signing on fell in all Social Welfare offices across the county.

There were 7.638 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of June, an 11% decrease on the same period last year.

The numbers signing on fell in all Social Welfare offices across the county.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Killybegs with 433 on the register, down 19% on the figure 12 months earlier. There were 812 signing on in Dungloe, a fall of 16%, and 841 signing on in Ballyshannon, down 11%.

Falls of 9% were recorded in Letterkenny and Donegal Town, with respective totals of 2,184 and 488.

There were 478 people on the register in Dunfanaghy, down 8%, and 1,411 in Buncrana, a fall of 6% on the end of June 2024.

2025 Figures –

 

2024 Figures

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Live Register figure in Donegal falls to 7,638

4 July 2025
Coastal_Erosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

More impetus needed to address coastal erosion in Inishowen – Doherty

4 July 2025
natalie and ella
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Sunday

4 July 2025
anna gallagher
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town says fairness and patient safety must inform surgical hub decision

4 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Live Register figure in Donegal falls to 7,638

4 July 2025
Coastal_Erosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

More impetus needed to address coastal erosion in Inishowen – Doherty

4 July 2025
natalie and ella
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Sunday

4 July 2025
anna gallagher
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town says fairness and patient safety must inform surgical hub decision

4 July 2025
college graduation degree student
News

First round of CAO results issued today

4 July 2025
paul corrigan
News, Top Stories

Victim of workplace incident in Omagh named as Paul Corrigan

4 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube