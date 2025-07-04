Live Register figure in Donegal falls to 7,638

There were 7.638 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of June, an 11% decrease on the same period last year.

The numbers signing on fell in all Social Welfare offices across the county.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Killybegs with 433 on the register, down 19% on the figure 12 months earlier. There were 812 signing on in Dungloe, a fall of 16%, and 841 signing on in Ballyshannon, down 11%.

Falls of 9% were recorded in Letterkenny and Donegal Town, with respective totals of 2,184 and 488.

There were 478 people on the register in Dunfanaghy, down 8%, and 1,411 in Buncrana, a fall of 6% on the end of June 2024.

