Mayor of Donegal Town says fairness and patient safety must inform surgical hub decision

The Mayor of Donegal Town says the debate over the location of a surgical hub in the North West must be about what’s fair and safe for patients, not what deal was done to secure the election of a government.

During the Friday panel on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Anna Gallagher told Michaela Clarke that as someone who is equidistant between Letterkenny and Sligo, she can see merit in both, but she believes the figures clearly vindicate Letterkenny’s case.

She says it’s imperative that Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill make her decision based on the advise of medical experts rather than the outcome of a political negotiation……