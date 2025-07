An Inishowen councillor says there needs to be a comprehensive discussion about coastal erosion on the peninsula, with a view towards determining what protection measures can be implemented.

Cllr Albert Doherty told a recent municipal district meeting that studies have been done in the past, and new concerns are being expressed at the moment, particularly in Ballyliffin and Lagg.

He wants all those with an interest to sit down with council officials to determine what can be done……….