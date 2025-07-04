Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mother and daughter (6) killed in Carndonagh collision named

The mother and daughter who died following a two-vehicle collision in Carndonagh on Wednesday have been named.

Six-year-old Ella McLaughlin passed away on Wednesday, while her mother, Natalie McLaughlin, aged in her 20s, died in hospital in Belfast yesterday.

The crash happened on the R240 in Glentogher between a car and a van.

A young girl and a man in his 30s, understood to be family members, are being treated in hospitals in Derry and Belfast for non-life-threatening injuries.

Carndonagh Parish Priest, Fr Con McLaughlin, says Mass has been dedicated to the family:

