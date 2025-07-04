Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Sunday

The remains of six-year-old Ella McLaughlin, who died in a crash in Carndonagh earlier in the week, returned home last night.

Her mother Natalie succumbed to her injuries yesterday at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Local Parish Priest Fr. Con McLaughlin told Michaela Clarke on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that it’s expected a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Natalie’s remains today, after which she will also return home for funeral Mass with Ella on Sunday.

Fr. McLaughlin described what he witnessed at the hospital:

Top Stories

intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Live Register figure in Donegal falls to 7,638

4 July 2025
Coastal_Erosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

More impetus needed to address coastal erosion in Inishowen – Doherty

4 July 2025
natalie and ella
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Sunday

4 July 2025
anna gallagher
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town says fairness and patient safety must inform surgical hub decision

4 July 2025
