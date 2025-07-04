Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Sunday

The remains of six-year-old Ella McLaughlin, who died in a crash in Carndonagh earlier in the week, returned home last night.

Her mother Natalie succumbed to her injuries yesterday at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Local Parish Priest Fr. Con McLaughlin told Michaela Clarke on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that it’s expected a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Natalie’s remains today, after which she will also return home for funeral Mass with Ella on Sunday.

Fr. McLaughlin described what he witnessed at the hospital: