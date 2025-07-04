Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
North-West 10K passes €1 million mark – Chairperson Neil Martin reflects on reaching “big, big milestone”

Donegal Horizons CLG receiving their cheque of €17,476

After 28 years of the North-West 10K Charity Run & Walk, it was announced on Monday evening that the event has now raised over €1 million for charity since it first launched in 1997.

Just under €984,000 had been raised over the previous 27 years – the €34,800 raised from the 2025 event brought the total to €1,018,000.

It’s a monumental milestone for all involved with the North West 10K, with the two 2025 charities, Donegal Horizons CLG and Multiple Sclerosis Donegal Branch, each receiving cheques of €17,476.

The 10K walk/run has helped 41 local charities achieve great things since it began 28 years ago.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher, North-West 10K Chairperson Neil Martin said it was a “big, big milestone” and paid tribute to all those who make it happen year after year…

 

Multiple Sclerosis Donegal receiving their cheque on Monday evening
