Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel this week was Donegal Town Mayor, Anna Gallagher, Christy Galligan, former Garda Sergeant and John McAteer, Editor of the Tirconaill Tribune:

Seamus McGunn of McCloughan & Co. Solicitors Letterkenny and Ramelton gave a rundown of the verdict delivered in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case this week and answered some listener legal questions. Fr Con McLaughlin, Carndonagh Parish Priest spoke to Michaela Clarke after the death of Natalie McLaughlin and her 6 year old daughter, Ella both from Carndonagh, who sadly died following a crash in Glentougher on Wednesday evening:

Highland Radio’s own Shannen Wilkin had a look at the stories doing the rounds on social media this week and Mark Black Letterkenny Blues & Roots Festival Director and the Davy K Project were live in studio to give a sample of what people can expect around the town this weekend meanwhile, to conclude the show, John Joe McGinley of autismdad.ie discussed how support for children with Autism disappear once they turn 18:

