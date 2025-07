Shane O’Donnell has been nominated for the PwC Ireland GAA/PGA Footballer of the Month award for June.

Donegal played four times in June, with games against Cavan, Mayo, Louth and Monaghan, and O’Donnell played a huge role in making it a clean sweep of victories.

To top off a great month, O’Donnell was named Man Of The Match in last weekend’s All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final clash with Monaghan at Croke Park.

Kerry’s David Clifford and Meath’s Jordan Morris have also been nominated for the award.