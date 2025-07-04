Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

St Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh pays tribute to “beautiful, vibrant” pupil Ella McLaughlin

St. Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh has paid tribute to their “beautiful” and “vibrant” Senior Infants pupil, Ella McLaughlin, and her mother, past pupil Natalie, who died in a crash in Carndonagh earlier this week.

They say Ella was a “much-loved” member of the school community and will be remembered for her “kindness, energy and happiness”.

The school has activated its Critical Incident Management Plan and psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service will be supporting and advising their staff.

They will be open today from 6pm until 7pm to parents, pupils and staff, past and present, offering support, advice, and a space to remember Ella and Natalie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ERNACT logo darker
News, Audio

ERNACT confirmed as partner for two newly approved EU-funded projects

4 July 2025
Oplus_16777216
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council hosting civic reception to mark 100 years of Blaney family in Donegal politics

4 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

St Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh pays tribute to “beautiful, vibrant” pupil Ella McLaughlin

4 July 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Gallagher facing 7 further charges

4 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ERNACT logo darker
News, Audio

ERNACT confirmed as partner for two newly approved EU-funded projects

4 July 2025
Oplus_16777216
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council hosting civic reception to mark 100 years of Blaney family in Donegal politics

4 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

St Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh pays tribute to “beautiful, vibrant” pupil Ella McLaughlin

4 July 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Gallagher facing 7 further charges

4 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 July 2025
news img (3)
News, Audio

Donegal locations named in Birdwatch Ireland appeal for increased protections

4 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube