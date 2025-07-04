St Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh pays tribute to “beautiful, vibrant” pupil Ella McLaughlin

St. Patrick’s Girls’ National School, Carndonagh has paid tribute to their “beautiful” and “vibrant” Senior Infants pupil, Ella McLaughlin, and her mother, past pupil Natalie, who died in a crash in Carndonagh earlier this week.

They say Ella was a “much-loved” member of the school community and will be remembered for her “kindness, energy and happiness”.

The school has activated its Critical Incident Management Plan and psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service will be supporting and advising their staff.

They will be open today from 6pm until 7pm to parents, pupils and staff, past and present, offering support, advice, and a space to remember Ella and Natalie.