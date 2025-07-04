Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Victim of workplace incident in Omagh named as Paul Corrigan


The man who died at a primary school in Omagh yesterday has been named as Paul Corrigan, a building supervisor and member of the grounds maintenance team with the Education Authority.

Mr. Corrigan was involved in a serious workplace incident at St Mary’s Primary School in the Old Mountfield Road area of Killyclogher.

The Education Authority say he was a highly valued and dedicated member of their Facilities Management Service for over 30 years.

The police, ambulance, and fire services of Northern Ireland attended the scene yesterday, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coastal_Erosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

More impetus needed to address coastal erosion in Inishowen – Doherty

4 July 2025
natalie and ella
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Sunday

4 July 2025
anna gallagher
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town says fairness and patient safety must inform surgical hub decision

4 July 2025
college graduation degree student
News

First round of CAO results issued today

4 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Coastal_Erosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

More impetus needed to address coastal erosion in Inishowen – Doherty

4 July 2025
natalie and ella
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Sunday

4 July 2025
anna gallagher
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town says fairness and patient safety must inform surgical hub decision

4 July 2025
college graduation degree student
News

First round of CAO results issued today

4 July 2025
paul corrigan
News, Top Stories

Victim of workplace incident in Omagh named as Paul Corrigan

4 July 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged in Derry over child abuse images

4 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube