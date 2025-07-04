Victim of workplace incident in Omagh named as Paul Corrigan



The man who died at a primary school in Omagh yesterday has been named as Paul Corrigan, a building supervisor and member of the grounds maintenance team with the Education Authority.

Mr. Corrigan was involved in a serious workplace incident at St Mary’s Primary School in the Old Mountfield Road area of Killyclogher.

The Education Authority say he was a highly valued and dedicated member of their Facilities Management Service for over 30 years.

The police, ambulance, and fire services of Northern Ireland attended the scene yesterday, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.