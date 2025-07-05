Man arrested and suspected Class C drugs seized in Derry

Police have arrested a man and seized suspected Class C drugs, following a search of a property in the Derry area yesterday.

A search was carried out at a residential premises in the Great James Street area of the city, at around 9pm.

A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis and pregabalin tablets, along with two mobile phones, were seized as a result of the search.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related offences and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.