The HSE has paid three companies more than €70 million since 2023 for services to tackle hospital waiting lists.

One “insourcing” provider earned more than €50 million.

The data, which was released to the Oireachtas Health Committee, looked at the period between January 2023 and March 2025.

HSE boss Bernard Gloster earlier this week admitted there’s an overreliance on insourcing, which he said needs to end.