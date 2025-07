The funeral details have been confirmed for the mother and daughter who lost their lives in a collision in Carndonagh earlier this week.

Six-year-old Ella McLaughlin died in the collision on Wednesday evening.

Her mother Natalie succumbed to her injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital the following day.

Natalie and Ella will be laid to rest on Monday, following 12pm Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.