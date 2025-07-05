Motorist arrested for drink driving following Derry collision

Police in Derry City & Strabane made an arrest yesterday afternoon in relation to a road traffic collision involving a suspected drink driver.

At 3:15pm, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Slievemore Park area, when the driver of one of the vehicles had made off from the scene.

Police pursued the suspect and subsequently located them in a property a short time later.

As a result of the incident and several checks, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, common assault, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police, and a number of other driving-related offences.

The vehicle has been seized and the driver remains in custody at this time.