Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Motorist arrested for drink driving following Derry collision

Police in Derry City & Strabane made an arrest yesterday afternoon in relation to a road traffic collision involving a suspected drink driver.

At 3:15pm, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Slievemore Park area, when the driver of one of the vehicles had made off from the scene.

Police pursued the suspect and subsequently located them in a property a short time later.

As a result of the incident and several checks, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, common assault, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police, and a number of other driving-related offences.

The vehicle has been seized and the driver remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

GoFundMe set up to support McLaughlin family following deaths of Natalie and Ella

5 July 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Tyrone road to close tomorrow to allow for police investigations into fatal collision that occurred in February

5 July 2025
psni logo
News

Police appealing for information following vehicle arson in Derry

5 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Monday

5 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

GoFundMe set up to support McLaughlin family following deaths of Natalie and Ella

5 July 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Tyrone road to close tomorrow to allow for police investigations into fatal collision that occurred in February

5 July 2025
psni logo
News

Police appealing for information following vehicle arson in Derry

5 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

Mother and daughter to be laid to rest on Monday

5 July 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

More than €70 million paid by HSE for services to tackle hospital waiting lists since 2023

5 July 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and suspected Class C drugs seized in Derry

5 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube