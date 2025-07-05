Police appealing for information following vehicle arson in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a vehicle arson in the Glenabbey Drive area.

Officers received a report that a car was on fire at approximately 2:30am this morning.

On attendance, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the cause of the fire has been deemed deliberate.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101.