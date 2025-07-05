Three Donegal politicians participate in Oireachtas Heart and Stroke meeting in Leinster House

The inaugural meeting of the Oireachtas Heart and Stroke group took place in Leinster House this week.

Three Donegal representatives participated.

Deputies Charles Ward and Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher, along with Senator Eileen Flynn, are backing a call for the estimated 4,478 people living with heart failure in Donegal to receive greater access to cardiac rehabilitation, psychological support, and help to ease financial hardship caused by the condition.

It’s estimated that 30% of heart failure patients are back in hospital within 90 days of discharge, with half of those due to poor self-care.

The group heard the lived experience of patients and from experts, including professors, consultants, and the Director of Advocacy and Patient Support of the Irish Heart Foundation, Chris Maccy.

He says that heart failure patients, along with others living with heart disease and stroke, need more help to address the psychological impact of their condition.