Tyrone road to close tomorrow to allow for police investigations into fatal collision that occurred in February

A road in Tyrone is to close for a number of hours tomorrow to allow police to investigate a fatal road traffic collision that occurred earlier this year.

A woman in her 40s died in the two-vehicle crash involving a Ford Ka and Nissan Note on February 20th.

The A29 Dungannon Road in Cookstown will be closed from its junction with Dungannon Road roundabout and Annagh Road.

Officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing from 10am until 1pm.

Diversions will be in place at the junctions of Sandholes Road and Tullywiggan Road.

Local access will be accommodated for people living in the area.

