Donegal funding shortfall of €2.1 million for apprentice training is “ridiculous” – Senator Manus Boyle

A Donegal Senator says it is “ridiculous” that Donegal ETB has a funding shortfall of just over €2.1 million to pay training allowances to apprentices.

Speaking in the Seanad earlier this week, Senator Manus Boyle says, due to this, the Education Training Board will be forced to cancel and delay scheduled training.

He says the situation is the same across almost all ETBs that are involved in Apprenticeship training, particularly where a local Technological University is also delivering Phase 4 and 6 training.

Senator Boyle added that there is already a shortage of skilled workers in the country and it must be addressed soon: