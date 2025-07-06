Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí issue traffic advice ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

The Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service will take place at 4pm today, outside Letterkenny.

Diversions via Newmills Bridge, Rockhill Road, Bomany and Oldtown and vice versa are available for through traffic.

Parking will be available in the field directly opposite the graveyard (weather permitting) and priority will be given to vehicles exiting this parking.

Parking will also be available at O’Donnell Park GAA grounds and Gardaí request that all able-bodied persons attending park up and walk to the graveyard.

The Graveyard car park and spaces on the Main Road along the wall outside will be reserved for disabled and car-bound elderly attendees.

Those wishing to avail of this parking are advised to come early.

It is essential that persons attending comply with the ‘No Parking’ cones and don’t park on the footpath approach to the graveyard.

All gateways must be kept clear in case an ambulance should require access.

Please ensure that you leave all items of value at home or secured within your car boot.

Handbags, phones, etc, should not be left on seats in clear view.

Gardaí ask that everyone comply with all requests and traffic directions from them.

